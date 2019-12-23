A Honda saloon car has crashed to death a 32-year-old man identified as Isaac Kobbi at Kubease on the Kasoa Winneba highway.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the deceased, popularly known as Sika Gari, met his death when he was knocked down by the vehicle with registration number GW 436-18.

ALSO READ: Selected Madina roads to be closed to Christmas hawkers

Eyewitnesses say the vehicle was travelling from Accra to Cape Coast.

“He was knocked down while crossing from the opposite side of the road.

The incidence was said to have occurred at Fetteh Bus Stop but the victim’s body was said to have rolled several metres away from the original spot.

ALSO READ: Separated conjoined twins express gratitude to Rawlings

The driver of the vehicle, according to eyewitnesses, has since been handed over to the Breku Police Command.