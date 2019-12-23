Immediate past president of the National Union of Ghana students (NUGS), Tinkaro Asare Osei has been adjudged Student Icon for 2019 at the Maiden edition of the NUGS Excellence Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

The awards ceremony forms part of the NUGS handing Over Ceremony and Alumni homecoming.

Tinkaro Asare Osei, recently crowned as the Most Impactful student leader for the 2018/2019 academic year at the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Annual dinner and Awards night, was also awarded the best student author of the year for authoring the book THE FORCE WILL: RESTORING THE LOST GLORY OF NUGS.

In the book, he outlined his vision for NUGS and worked at ensuring that such a dream of uniting NUGS and reforming the Union through the amendment of a new constitution came to pass.

The awards came as no surprise to all as Tinkaro, since assuming office as NUGS President, has shown a leadership of futuristic, innovative ideas and of no personal interests.

Succeeding a divided front, he never gave up on his promise to redeem the spirit of students’ activism in Ghana and restore the mother union of Ghanaian students to its rightful state and lost glory.

Tinkaro is currently Ghana’s representative to the Commonwealth students Association.