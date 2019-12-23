Chief Justice nominee, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has said he will not halt the tradition of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns and suits.

His statement comes as a response to a question by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, at his vetting in Parliament, Monday, on whether he will change the practice of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns, and suits.

The legal tradition has come under criticism from sections of the public over the judiciary’s way of dressing with many describing it as remnant of our colonialism.

Opponents of the way of dressing have asked for the practice to be done away with, while others are of the view that the uniform is not favourable for tropical weather conditions.

File photo: Lawyers taking an oath.

However, the Chief Justice nominee says even if he’s given clearance to become Chief Justice of the Republic, the tradition, will remain as he came to meet it.

“That’s our uniform; I’m all out for the tradition of the bar. I will not change it,” he said emphatically.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court judge, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo backed calls for reforms in the dress code of the judiciary to reflect values and conditions in the country.

Answering a question regarding the weather conditions in the country and doing away with colonial relics, she told Parliament’s Appointment Committee prior to her approval as a Supreme Court judge that she thought practitioners would look good in local fabrics.

Former British colonies including Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe continue to abide by the UK legal system which requires the wearing of wigs and robes for judges and lawyers.

Malawi, another former colony in November this year, had their constitutional court suspend the wearing of traditional white wigs and black robes in the courtroom as temperature levels in the country kept soaring.