Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says his mind is already made on who to name as his partner going into the December general election.

“I have a firm idea [of] who my running mate will be and we will name him at the right time,” the former President said Thursday night in his televised social media interaction dubbed ‘Digital Conversation’.

The opposition leader has been criticised for failing to name a running mate two years after he was elected to lead the largest opposition party and with some six months to go into the general election.

Responding to a question posed to him by one Francis-Xavier, Mr Mahama also debunked suggestions that he is late in announcing the person to pair him into the crucial election.

“We are not late at all,” he stated, adding that “the deadline for naming our running mate is when the Electoral Commission opens nominations in September,” he said.

Mr Mahama explained that prior to naming a running mate, the NDC would have to round up its work on the manifesto document, which the party’s electioneering campaign will be based on.

He also suggested that it would be a bad idea to name a running mate at the present time when the nation is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the midst of Covid-19, this in not the time to name running mate because you cannot outdoor him,” he stressed.

The digital conversation enabled the former President to respond to questions on a number of issues including governance and economy.

He also touched on health delivery as well as health infrastructure across the country.