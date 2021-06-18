Three companies; Pilot, Executive and Falcon, who are all into stone quarry have been accused of evading taxes over the past years.

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Quarm, revealed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday, stating all attempts to recover the monies have proved futile.

“We had a meeting for people to pay GHS 3 per cubic metre for each load but they came back to tell us to take the monies from the tipper truck drivers, who are already paying GHS 10 for their loads,” he disclosed.

According to him, Pilot allegedly owes the Assembly over GHS 227K while Executive also allegedly owes over GHS210K with the third Falcon’s alleged debt pegged at about GHS 57K.



“These companies aside evading taxes have abandoned their corporate social responsibilities. We had six and three; Great KOSA, Mr Akoto and Washuan are defunct now but we don’t even have stones to construct our roads.

“They have destroyed people’s houses through the blasting among others and there have been calls from the Dominase Police Command but they ignored,” he lamented.

These amounts, Mr Quarm noted were what had been accumulated in about two to three months, yet the companies have turned deaf ears.

He noted a court injunction was secured against the operations of these companies but they defied it and still went about their work.

Mr Quarm added the owners of the companies that include two Chinese and one Italian threatened the Assembly with some ‘big men’ who they claimed were behind their operations, hence, had the green light to do things their way.

Meanwhile, he noted they have secured a fresh injunction from the Swedru High Court to stop the operations of the companies.