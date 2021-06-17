The death of a 29-year-old man has caused workers at Pilot Stone Quarry at Gomoa Ojobi on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway to embark on a massive demonstration.

The lifeless body of the young man, identified as Joe Obed, according to his colleagues, was found at their quarry site.

A worker, Daniel Acquah, who spoke to Adom News, said the incident occurred shortly after he took a break from the work schedule.

He disclosed he suspects his colleague was electrocuted as they suffer electric shocks through some of the equipment anytime it rains.

The deceased, Joe Obed

Despite numerous complaints, he said their employers, who are Chinese nationals, have turned a deaf ear to their pleas.

Mr Acquah, who accused the employers of negligence, said the now deceased might have survived if a vehicle was released timely for him to be rushed to the hospital.

He vowed the workers will take the laws into their own hands should the employers continue with what he described as abuse at the workplace.

Meanwhile, angry residents alleged that police in the area are in bed with the Chinese and have, therefore, called on the authorities to come to their aid else they will all be killed.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Morgue for further investigations.