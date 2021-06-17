A pregnant 18-year old girl, Kemisola Oguniyi, who was arrested during the #ENDSARS protest in Akure, Ondo State, has given birth in prison custody.



Kemisola, who has been in prison custody since October 24 last year, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, June 16.



Kemisola was arrested alongside three others who were later remanded in Ondo prison custody.

They were accused of being amongst those who razed the state Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and charged with conspiracy to commit the following felonies, to wit: arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.



Her lawyer, Tope Tomekun, in a letter to the Ondo Chief Judge, Oluwatoyin Akeredolu and made available to newsmen in Akure said that Kemisola was innocent of the crime preferred against her.



“Kemisola was on her way to the Federal University of Technology Akure to collect money for her mother’s treatment when she was apprehended by the Nigerian Army on random raiding and handed over to the Police for investigation.



“She was later alleged to be part of those who set APC Secretariat Akure on fire during the ENDSARS protest that took place in October 2020,” he said.