A 22-year-old driver’s mate has been sentenced to 12 years by the Nkawie Circuit Court for robbery.

Rashid Musah pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a trial.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Silvanus Dalmeida told the court presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant, Mariamah Mohammed, was a trader at Asuofua near Barekese in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

On December 4, 2019, at about 2200 hours, the complainant was returning from Kumasi when the convict trailed her to the house.

While in the complainant’s house, the convict reportedly pulled a knife and ordered the former to bring her bag or he would stab her to death.

DSP Dalmeida said the complainant, fearing for her life, gave the convict her bag valued at ¢100 and containing some money.

The prosecution said the incident was reported to the Asuofua Police, and based on intelligence, Musah was arrested.

According to the prosecution, the convict in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and was charged after investigations.