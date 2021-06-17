Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, believes the Black Stars will struggle to replace legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

The former Hellas Verona’s midfielder’s comment comes after Black Stars’ failure to score in their last two friendly matches played against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Black Stars succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Morocco before playing out a 0-0 draw with Cote d’Ivoire back home on Saturday.

According to him, Ghana is struggling to find the back of the net due to the absence of the former Sunderland forward.

“What we [Ghana] need now is a typical striker as I feel Jordan Ayew is more comfortable playing behind a striker,” the former Udinese man said on GHOne TV.

“Everyone knows we miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan. We may not get someone who has a potential like his, Gyan will be very difficult to replace,” he added.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 international matches, has not played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019 in Egypt.

Ghana returns to action in September when they take on Ethiopia and South Africa in the second round of Africa’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.