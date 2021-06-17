A 56-year-old man has reportedly been burnt to death after fire ravaged a 23-storey building.

The victim, identified as Kwadwo Fordjour, died in the incident which occurred at Asafo YF street in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the fire started around midnight from the deceased’s room and lasted for about two hours.

The down floor of the building was badly affected with six rooms completely destroyed.

After visiting the scene, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, DO3 Desmond Ackah, said the incident was caused by a water heater.