Police in Accra Region have arrested two persons who attacked and snatched a motorbike with registration number M-21-GW-490 from its rider at Tungah Children’s Park, Dansoman Accra.

The suspects, Mawuli Amegbo and Sulley Mohammed snatched the motorbike on 13th June 2021 when they attacked the victim with machetes.

On 15th June 2021, luck eluded them when the victim saw them riding the bike and raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspects by a nearby Police patrol team.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the retrieval of a machete, which together with the motorbike are with the Police.

READ ALSO:

Two accomplices of the suspects are at large but are being pursued by the Police, while the suspects are in police custody being processed for Court.

The Police have called on the public to report incidents of crime and cooperate for the investigation to carry through.

This particular incident was not reported until the victim sighted the suspects and his motorbike two days after the robbery incident.