A 52-year-old farmer in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has had his vanished penis returned to him after it had mysteriously vanished.

The returned manhood is, however, yet to start functioning.

According to the younger brother of Issifu Yeliwa, who narrated his brother’s ordeal, they were at the funeral when an unknown person came to them and complained that he was hungry.

He said when they were serving him food to eat, the man suddenly touched his senior brother’s manhood.

Shortly after the touch, he said, his brother, Mr Yeliwa’s allegedly manhood vanished.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News brother to the farmer, Akwasi Michael, who doubles as a fetish priest said the penis had returned.

“It has returned but I can’t tell if it will function as it used to,” he said laughing.

According to him, although the vanished penis has returned after search and traditional performances he has been given some days to abstain from sex to enable the progress of work.

“He has not been permitted to have sexual intercourse at the moment,” he explained.

He was however optimistic that after the number of days given, the penis might start working again.

The suspect at the time, who was identified as Adams Kwasi, was taken to the police station for investigations when all efforts to bring back the manhood failed.

When contacted, the Krachi East Municipality Police commander, DSP Aboagye, said the police does not deal with spiritual matters.

He said the only reason they rescued the suspect was to protect him from being assaulted.