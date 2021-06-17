A repented member of a criminal gang has opened up on their modus operandi which he said includes drugging targets before any robbery operation.



According to the man, who pleaded anonymity, the gang mainly targets persons suspected to be wealthy.



“If you have a lot of possessions in your room too, we will get cocaine and make sure it is close to your nose, if you inhale it that is all,” he told Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem morning show.



He also pointed to the use of a substance called roofing plaster commonly referred to as Pote to steal phones and other items from homes.



“Carpenters have something they use to seal roofing sheets when there are holes in them, that is what we wrap around sticks. No matter the weight of your phone, it will be able to pick it up,” he revealed.

He said before the gang go for robbery, they first monitor their targets to know the type of phones they use.



“I used to be very happy after stealing phones because I didn’t suffer to get it and if I estimate, I robbed more than 50 people before I became born-again,” he narrated.



After eight years of robbery, he decided to quit following an operation that led to his friend losing one of his hands.

Listen to the audio attached for more:



