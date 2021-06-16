Parliament has approved the nomination of a Minister of State and 11 deputy minister designates which was by consensus as recommended by the Appointments Committee.



The list is the first batch to be approved out of 40 nominees comprising of a minister of state and 39 deputy minister designates presented to the House.



The House approved nominees included a Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen; Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, and Deputy Ministers for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, OB Amoah and Collins Augustine Ntim.

Others were Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng and Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Kwaku Asante Boateng.

The rest were Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Moses Anim and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei.



Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, said they approved their nomination after ensuring that they meet all constitutional provisions among other considerations.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who also supported the motion for the approval of the nominees, has charged the public to respond to notice of memoranda published by the committee on nominees ahead of their vetting.

This, he said, will aid their work in ensuring that only persons fit for their nominated role are approved.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 21, 2021, submitted the list of nominees for the position of Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers appointed under 24 portfolios to the Speaker of Parliament.

The list included 10 women and 39 men, most being parliamentarians.



