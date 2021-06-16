Liebherr Ghana Limited has supported the global call for action to ‘restore the planet’ with the provision of some 2,000 tree seedlings to local communities, at the back of the commencement of the Green Ghana Project, taking place nationwide.

According to the Managing Director of Finance and Administration of Liebherr, Etienne Dupuy, the company’s devotion to promoting a green environment is among others seen in its adoption and development of green technology, in its operations.

This is underlined by the understanding that there is the need for low emission products, as a measure to add up and encourage environmental friendliness.

“When we talk about responsibility, we don’t limit ourselves to the responsibility of the product or the factory, it’s a global responsibility. At Liebherr Ghana we have a belief there is a linkage between everything. We acknowledge that environmental issues are in the middle of everything.”



Restoring ecosystem, while acknowledging that it is monumental, he said is a responsibility of every person, while stressing that it is something Liebherr has always been fully committed to.

Mr Dupuy, who was speaking at a gathering of workers, host community members and other stakeholders during a ceremony to mark the beginning of the tree planting campaign, at Asaman Kakraba, in the Western Region, noted that the company’s social responsibility and development fund aims to promote education.

This is against the background that education is key in bringing solution to the rising environmental challenges.

Despite the decades of destruction, he maintained that something could still be done today to save the environment, and therefore urged everyone to contribute their quota, no matter how small.

The Assistant District Manager of Tarkwa, Forestry Commission, Evelyn Oduro Ampomah, said every effort has to be made to restore the environment for the next generation to also benefit.

To this end, she said the Tarkwa Forestry District has been tasked to plant over 100,000 trees, as part of the Green Ghana Project, and urged the public to ensure that beyond planting they will put in extra effort to sustain the trees planted.

The Chief of Asaman Kakraba, Nana Kwaku Gyan, on behalf of the people, promised to ensure that the trees planted are well taken care of to the benefit of all.