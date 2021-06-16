The Clean Ghana campaign, an environmental sensitisation initiative between JoyNews and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), which was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has resumed.

The programme, which was launched two years ago, was a weekly event in which AMA Environmental Heath Inspectors go to different communities to inspect the sanitary status of the surroundings.

They also take the opportunity to educate residents on sound environmental practices.

In today’s edition, the team visited Accra Timber Market in the Adedemkpo area and questioned a food vendor who was selling in an unhygienic environment.

They also cautioned some residents who were close to a gutter filled with plastic waste.

