President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted a list of nineteen (19) ministers to Parliament as his cabinet ministers for the second term.

The submission of the list is in accordance with article 76 sub 1 of the Constitution.

One name was, however, glaringly missing from the list, much to the surprise of many Ghanaians, is that of National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Apart from the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, and the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, all other ministries have representation in the new cabinet.

Check out the full list below: