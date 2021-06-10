A tricycle rider narrowly survived lynching by some Asuboi residents in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region over alleged kidnapping.

According to eyewitnesses, the tricycle rider, believed to be in his thirties, was transporting two children, aged three and four, when he was nabbed.

Reports indicate that he failed to answer some questions on how he had access to the children and where he was transporting them to.

Consequently, he was stripped naked and beaten to stupor before being rescued by the Abofour police.

An Assembly member who helped rescue the suspect told Adom News that he was yet to ascertain reports that the children were tied in a sack and dumped in the back of the car.

Mr Anthony Sarfo confirmed both suspects and victims are residents of Asuboi.

He added that the suspect mantained his innocence throughout the interrogations, adding he has decided to stay mute if his story is not believed.

Meanwhile, the children are said to be victims of a previous suspected kidnapping that happened some time ago.

