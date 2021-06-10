A truck full of yam has plunged into the Oti river at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred in an attempt by the driver to get onto a ferry to cross the river.

A video from the incident captured moments the driver of the truck with registration number AS 9842-Z reversed into the river.

The trunk of the vehicle carrying the tubers of the yam overturned which caused the vehicle to lose balance at the head and landed in the river.

However, it is not immediately known what the condition of the occupants of the vehicle are currently.

Watch the video attached for more: