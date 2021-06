A young woman is pleading for assistance in locating her four-year-old son.

The boy has been missing for nearly two weeks at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Little Dauda Abdullah is the fourth child to have gone missing in the month of May.

The three others have been found murdered under cruel circumstances, but the mother of four-year-old Dauda has hope her son is still alive.

She is appealing to the public to help her locate him.