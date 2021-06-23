A seven-year-old boy has been amputated by suspected ritualist who kidnapped him along with two other colleagues.

The little boy was attacked in Pategi town, Pategi local government area of Kwara State.



It was gathered that the unknown person had kidnapped the three young males into a bush at about 10:30 pm, on Monday, June 21.



The children are said to be Quranic students of one Mallam Aliu Adamu School in Pategi town.

The victims narrated that the suspect lured them into a car with the assurances that he was taking them to a place to buy them enough food to eat.



Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects led them to a bush and chopped off Usman’s hand in what they believe was for ritual purposes.

He added that Usman began a tussle with him, making way for his two colleagues to escape.

Usman made it to the roadside and was spotted by some police officers on night patrol duties



“It was noticed that the victim has considerably lost a lot of blood. Hence, an officer was instructed to lead the people who brought the victim to Pategi General Hospital for prompt medical attention in order to save his life. Presently, our officer is in the hospital where the victim is being attended to.



“Efforts are also ongoing to alert and share the information with other security agencies in Pategi local government area so that the suspect could be arrested. Three other surveillance officers have also been directed to go to the scene of the incident as described by the victim,” the police added.