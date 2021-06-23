Musicologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof John Collins, says he is glad young musicians are paying attention to the Highlife genre, which is the mother of all genres in Ghana.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB in an interview at the VGMA National Music Summit which happened at the Accra International Conference Centre’s Grand Arena, he said Highlife is the way forward.

According to him, Highlife is Ghana’s heritage, hence the musicians will gain more from it if they pay mind to it.

He mentioned that many musicians do Highlife but only label it under different genres in Ghana.

One key thing, he noted, was most of the musicians in the western world have run out of musical rhythms, hence the African rhythm and melody are the new gold.

Watch the video below: