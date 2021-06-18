Nigerian singer Simi has taken to her social media page to celebrate a new milestone in her career.

The mother of one revealed that her Duduke song, which was released a few weeks to the birth of her daughter Adejare, recently hit 40m views on YouTube.

To celebrate the new feat, the mother of one made a new announcement about the song.

According to her, the song has been translated into French for her fans in other countries and for those that would love to hear it in another language.

Celebrity friends, fans, and followers took to her page to express their excitement as they congratulate her.

Listen to a snippet of the song in French below: