The Adom Brand of the Multimedia Group is poised to make this year’s Fathers’ Day celebration extraordinary.

Readers, listeners and viewers of Adomonline, Asempa FM, Adom TV and Adom FM will be required to enter a one-minute video narrating how exceptional their fathers have been in a competition which winner will be decided by listeners, viewers and readers on social media on Sunday, 20th June 2021.

This is a Frytol Sunflower Oil partnership, which will give selected fathers rewards from other sponsors. The move, according to the event planners, is to uplift the recognition given to the Fathers’ Day.

The Head of Programmes of Adom FM, Joshua Tigo, said the virtual competition dubbed Real Men Help will give prizes to fathers whose domestic lives are inspiring.

The recognition given to this day cannot be compared to how Ghanaians Celebrate Mothers’ Day. It is for this plus many other reasons that we want to create awareness on the need to tell the stories of fathers who help their spouses in building their homes.

The Head of Events Planning at the Multimedia Group, Charles Narh, has been explaining what the Real Men Help project is and how listeners and viewers can participate.

We have lined-up some interesting events for fathers who will be on the list of our judges. We are giving opportunities to our listeners, viewers and readers to participate in the competition; all they need to do, is to tell how exceptional their fathers are or have been in a message on Sunday, he said.

MORE:

The General Manager in charge of Sales and Marketing of the company, David Max-Fugar, said the support from sponsors this season is tremendous and that will ensure valuable products to winners.

I want to use this opportunity to express our appreciation to Frytol Sunflower Oil for their partnership which is also supported by Fortune Rice, Frytol seasoning, Top Choco, Flora Disposable Handkerchiefs, Airport West Hotel and the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. We say, thank you for making the event a memorable one, he said.

The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is also giving a treat to cherish content consumers. The Sales Manager of the Hotel, Valentine Appiah, said his office has reduced the price of buffet for fathers.

“As low as 180 cedis anyone can bring his or her father for a buffet from 11:00am till 4:00pm on Sunday, 20th of June 2021. This is our way to make fathers feel special and celebrated,” he noted.