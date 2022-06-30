LEC Group has partnered with Adom FM and TV, Asempa FM, Brandeis International Business School (USA), Regional Ministries, and Role Model Africa for the National Youth Mentorship summit, 2022.

This year’s summit aims to practically empower the youth in the country to capitalize on opportunities in Ghana’s current economy.

The event which is themed “Developing an entrepreneurial youth”, will bring exciting-yet-educating topics facilitated by seasoned speakers on thematic areas.

These speakers are experts and individuals with first-hand experience in their various fields.

Albert Kusi (LEC Group, CEO) is a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, and youth development activist. In the past decade, he has been instrumental in shaping the youth of Ghana through the LEC Group, an organization of affiliated human development interventions. He has received global recognition through notable awards schemes, including being named one of the 50 most influential Ghanaians under 40 for three years.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng is a Ghanaian businessman and a former military officer of the Ghana Armed Forces. He was a co-founder of UT Bank and owned numerous companies in Ghana. He has received many awards, including the Lifetime Achievement for Innovation in Africa (2013).

John Dumelo (Actor, Farmer, and Politician) is an actor of international recognition and entrepreneur who has expressed his knack for business through his interest in various fields. He is also known for his political aspirations and his ventures in crop and animal farming.

Mr. John K. Addo (Prudential bank MD) has over thirty (30) years of rich corporate experience in banking and finance, having worked with reputable institutions in the United Kingdom and Ghana. He is a Chartered Accountant by training and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Philip Osei Bonsu (Host of Ekosiisen) is the head of programs at Asempa FM and Head of Public Relations for the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Western Region. The 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow is a Tullow Scholar who holds an MSc in Corporate Communication and Public Affairs from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Hilda Nimo Tieku (CEO of Jobberman) works as a Chief Executive Officer at Jobberman, Ghana’s leading platform for talent acquisition with an estimated 40 employees, and was founded in 2012. Hilda is a focused Business Development Manager with over fourteen years of experience in exceptional planning and strategic implementation.

The summit will be hosted in the regions of Ashanti, Greater Accra and Central.

The schedule is as follows:

Nothern Zone – 23rd July 2022 – 8am – Great Hall, KNUST, Kumasi

Southern Zone – 27th August 2022- 8am – Cedi Conference Hall, UG, Accra