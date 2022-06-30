The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah has called for attention into the income of all workers across the country.

According to him, most workers earn low salaries which eventually affects the quantum of the pension benefits they receive during their retirement.

Speaking at the GNAT investment forum held at the University of Ghana, on Wednesday, he said “it has become very necessary that the issue of low income and salary in this country t.”

“That is why we are organizing this forum to look at, what can be done to ensure that when workers are retiring they go better.

“There is one thing that we have been asking over the years, at least, if for nothing at all, when the worker is retiring he should be able to afford a two bed room house,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Social Security service and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), John Ofori-Tenkorang noted that the management will introduce programmes to educate people on the need to join the scheme.

“We are going to rollout programme to get people to come and join SSNIT because it is the best thing they can do for themselves,” he said.