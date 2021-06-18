Popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, seems to look up to his father more than expected going by his obvious love for music.

The young lad has been known to show off his great love for songs, especially rap music on social media.

Just recently, the nine-year-old boy shared a video on his Instagram page of himself rapping along popular American star, Lil Baby’s song.

MORE:

In the video, Tife, who was also with a female friend, held on to the microphone as he drops the bars word for word just like the original singer.

Tife rapped along to the track which was being played in the background.

Meanwhile, his female friend also made sure to dance as her he shows off his skill.