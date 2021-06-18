Parliament has approved the nomination of 12 Deputy Ministers nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo, while three of them are still pending.



The Appointments Committee of Parliament amended its 6th report to exclude three Deputy Ministers designate to approve 12 others by consensus over concerns raised by the Minority.

Names excluded in the Committee’s report were Gifty Twum-Ampofo for Education, Amidu Issakhaku Chinia for Sanitation and Water Resources and Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

Those approved were Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister for Energy; John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker.



Others were Kofi Amankwah- Manu, the Deputy Minister for Defence; Deputy Minister Designate for Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah; Hassan Sulemana Tampuli – Deputy Minister for Transport and John Ampontuah Kumah as Deputy Minister for Finance.

The rest were Frederick Obeng Adom as Deputy Minister for Transport; Mavis Nkansah-Boadu as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways; Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah for Health, Evans Opoku Bobie for Youth and Sports and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru as Food and Agriculture.



After the approval, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, admonished MPs who are also Deputy Ministers not to abandon their parliamentary duties.

