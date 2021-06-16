The last WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of the policeman killed in the daylight robbery attack at Korle-Bu has popped up and broken many hearts on social media.

In the photo, late Constable Emmanuel Osei was telling his friends that everyone was going to die someday and that no one would live this world alive.

The cryptic message the late policeman left came to the forefront a day after his unfortunate demise following a robbery attack.

Late Osei’s WhatsApp DP had the inscription “Everyone dies in the end” written in capital letters on a black background.

Late Constable Osei’s story gained national attention when news broke that he had been shot and killed by robbers.