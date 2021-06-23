An unidentified woman, who lodged a hotel in Kwara, Nigeria, has been found dead.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, the deceased, is said to have lodged with a man suspected to be her lover.

Okasanmi said the hotel manager reported that the man, who checked in with the deceased, left the hotel the following day without the knowledge of any of the staff.

“In the morning of the following day when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and we were confronted by the dead body of the lady,” Okasanmi quoted the hotel manager to have said.

The unidentified woman appears to have been stabbed in the neck with a sharp object that was still inserted in her neck.

The police spokesman said an investigation into the incident was already at advanced stage as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, to arrest the lodger.

Investigations revealed that the name, telephone number and address the prime suspect used in checking in were all fake.

“This release becomes necessary to enable members of the public whose daughter or female ward is missing since the day of the incident to visit the Homicide Section of the Kwara State Police Command for possible identification of the corpse for release,” Okasanmi added.