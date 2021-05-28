Dominic Nitiwul

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, is to appear before Parliament to answer an urgent question on government’s decision to allegedly spend £15,000 an hour to charter a top-range luxury aircraft for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This is after the Ranking Member on Parliament’s (MP) Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed an urgent question on Thursday to demand full disclosure on the issue.

In a statement, he questioned why the President will refuse to use the official Presidential jet, which he claimed is in good shape.

Defence Minister to appear before Parliament to clarify Akufo-Addo's alleged extravagant foreign travels

The North Tongu MP insisted that the President chose to rent an airbus flight which costs £15,000 an hour.

He estimates that the President’s recent trip to Europe and other parts of Africa cost the nation a whopping £345,000, i.e. ¢2,828,432.80 at the current exchange rate.

“Naked and blatant profligacy, look, this is the time that the youth are agitating with #FixTheCountryNow and you spend such amount in just 23 hours.

“This a total betrayal from a President who gave the assurance that he will come and protect the public purse. Is this how you protect the public purse?” He quizzed.

Pictorial evidence he provided showed a plane with a sizeable bedroom and dining area fit for a five-star hotel.

Although it is not clear if the government actually paid the advertised price of £15,000 an hour for the flight or secured a significant discount.

Mr Ablakwa says he expects the Jubilee House to provide some clarity on the matter.




