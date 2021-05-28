Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, is to appear before Parliament to answer an urgent question on government’s decision to allegedly spend £15,000 an hour to charter a top-range luxury aircraft for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This is after the Ranking Member on Parliament’s (MP) Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed an urgent question on Thursday to demand full disclosure on the issue.

In a statement, he questioned why the President will refuse to use the official Presidential jet, which he claimed is in good shape.

The North Tongu MP insisted that the President chose to rent an airbus flight which costs £15,000 an hour.

He estimates that the President’s recent trip to Europe and other parts of Africa cost the nation a whopping £345,000, i.e. ¢2,828,432.80 at the current exchange rate.

“Naked and blatant profligacy, look, this is the time that the youth are agitating with #FixTheCountryNow and you spend such amount in just 23 hours.

“This a total betrayal from a President who gave the assurance that he will come and protect the public purse. Is this how you protect the public purse?” He quizzed.

Pictorial evidence he provided showed a plane with a sizeable bedroom and dining area fit for a five-star hotel.

Although it is not clear if the government actually paid the advertised price of £15,000 an hour for the flight or secured a significant discount.

Mr Ablakwa says he expects the Jubilee House to provide some clarity on the matter.