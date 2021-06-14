The Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee have justified why they boycotted the vetting of Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah.

According to the Deputy Ranking member from the side, Muntaka Mubarak, their absence at Friday’s sitting was not a boycott as was reported.

The MPs on Friday were absent from the vetting of Mr Korsah, who doubles as the Techiman South MP.

According to them, their decision is to protest against the unresolved violence that characterised the 2020 election in the Techiman South constituency where Mr Korsah is the MP.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, explained they will stay out because the government has failed to prosecute perpetrators and also bring finality to the incident.

But Muntaka, who is also the MP for Asawase, has explained they only complied with a directive from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

This, he said, was for the committee not to sit on the day in commemoration of the Green Ghana Day tree planting activity.

To him, it was rather the Majority MPs who disrespected the Speaker and proceeded with the vetting.