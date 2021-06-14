The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged murder of wife of Nana Prempeh, aide to Dr K.K. Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Benedicta Abena Pokua was shot dead Saturday evening by unknown assailants while driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi.

Information about the incident is quite scanty but recounting a bit of it on Akoma FM, husband, Mr Prempeh said that “while on our way from Joefel Restaurant, my wife was driving my white Range Rover.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All I saw was someone had rushed on her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off,” he recounted.

Mr Prempeh, in a sobbing voice, explained that he is convinced the armed men were coming for him but did not know he had swapped cars with his wife.

Police are tight-lipped on the issue.

The assailants are still at large with investigations underway to unravel the killers.