Residents of Tutuda in the Assin North Municipality have been thrown into a state of mourning after a 14-year-old boy was found hanging dead in his room.

Reports indicate the deceased, identified only as Daniel, is a primary six pupil at the Tutuda D/A primary school.

His father, who spoke to Adom News said the incident occurred after they had their meal.

He explained he was outside the house going about his duties when the deceased’s twin sister came to inform him about what had happened.

He and others, he said, rushed to the room to find Daniel struggling in an infant hanging sling though it is not clear what he was doing there.

Daniel’s father said they managed to bring him down but all attempts to resuscitate him by sprinkling water on him proved futile, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the police has been to the house with the corpse deposited at the morgue.