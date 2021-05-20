An 11-year-old boy, Isaac Essuman, has allegedly committed suicide at Dambai in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region.

The deceased is said to be a class three pupil of the Dambai College of Education Demonstration School.

Reports indicate the incident occurred after he declined his mother’s directive for them to attend a prayer meeting on Tuesday evening.

However, his mother left him at home for the prayers only to come back and meet his lifeless body hanging on a tree.

A co-tenant, who was with the boy shortly before the incident occurred, narrated he bought bread for him while returning from a trip to Cape Coast.

ALSO READ:

The deceased, according to him, insisted on watching a telenovela in his room but he had to tidy up and declined his plea but did not see him again until people came wailing to announce his death.

In what has come as a surprise to many, he was found dead with his legs touching the ground.