Wild jubilation of some tertiary students was cut short after one of their colleagues rammed into them with his car.

The students gathered at the forecourt of the university to celebrate the end of semester examination and vacation.

In videos making rounds on social media, the group members are seen dancing to loud music while some colleagues, overloaded in a private car, were making a show.

In a matter of minutes, the car headed straight in the direction of the students, knocking multiples off their feet.

ALSO

After the accident, the car screeched to a halt while other safe students attended to the victims of the tragedy.

The gospel song they echoed was soon replaced with screams and cries.

Watch video below: