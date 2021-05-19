A 27-year-old teacher, Catherine Ansah, has allegedly committed suicide in her family home at Assin Fosu.

According to Mary Panford, the teacher’s grandmother she was staying with, the latter returned home from her work at Nkwanta-Mankessim, after falling ill in school.

She was said to be vomiting profusely for which she was rushed to the hospital and was subsequently put on medications.

They added that her school authorities demanded she returned to post, rather, she prepared a doctor’s report which suggested she needed bed rest, and was ready to submit the excuse duty on the morning she was found dead.

Miss Panford told Adom News that on Wednesday, May 19, the teacher woke up earlier than usual and locked herself in one of the cubicles.

After going silent for hours, the room was forced open and she was found hanging with a bathing sponge.

Her body has since been sent to the police mortuary.