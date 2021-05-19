A Nigerian woman, Nkechinyere Nnaama, 49, and her 16-year-old daughter were allegedly murdered in a suspected botched rape attempt on March 30, 2021.

According to Facebook user, Amaka Okeagu, the mother came back home from school and found a young man she shared her flat with, attempting to rape her daughter.

When she raised an alarm, the suspect grabbed a hammer and hit her on the head before turning to the 16-year-old. He ran away after the incident.

It was gathered that the suspect was later arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime.

The mother died on the way to the hospital while her daughter passed away a day later, March 31.

Mother and daughter will be laid to rest on Friday, June 4, 2021, in their hometown, Umuonaga village Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Read Okeagu’s post below: “Nkechi, last month you came back from school very healthy and cheerful, entering into your apartment, you heard your daughter who was then preparing for her SSCE exams struggling with a young man you shared your flat with, he wanted to rape your daughter.

“Immediately he heard your voice, he quickly picked hammer and hit on your head and returned same to your girl, then ran away, you died on the way to hospital while your daughter died two days ago.

“You left your aged mother, your husband and your two beautiful girls. Thank God that he has confessed and I believe that God will reward him accordingly. Rest in peace my beautiful school daughter. Rest in peace Ada Agaba Police. Rest in peace beautiful Queen with a humble heart. May you and your daughter find peace with your Creator. Amen.”