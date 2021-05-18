The mother of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a 14-year-old pupil of Miracle Junior High School (JHS) in Sunyani, who has been reported to have committed suicide, has debunked the claims.

In a video, the heartbroken woman indicated that, according to the doctor, her daughter was dead before she was hanged.

She said, according to the doctor, people exhibit some signs when they are hanged alive but the pupil did not have any.

READ ALSO:

“According to the doctor, there was no sign of death by hanging. Her tongue didn’t protrude, she didn’t pass any faecal matter or urine. And that means, she was dead before getting hanged,” she said.

The Housemistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong, narrating her side of the story, said: “I was in the kitchen when I heard the students shouting. I rushed there and saw her hanging, so I quickly rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress.”

The Sunyani Division Police Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, confirmed the incident and said his outfit is gathering facts and would brief the media at the appropriate time.

The body of the pupil has been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital Morgue.