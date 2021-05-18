Private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba, has withdrawn from representing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in the ongoing dual citizenship case.

In November 2020, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North’ petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the parliamentary candidature of James Gyakye Quayson.

Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

According to the group, Mr Quayson holds dual citizenship contrary to provisions of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which states, “a person shall not be qualified to be a Member of Parliament if he or she – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”

A member of the Legal Counsel, representing the MP in the case, Mr Amaliba has withdrawn his services.

It is unclear why he withdrew from the case.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to June 1, 2021.