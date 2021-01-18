Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), has thrown a big challenge to lawyer Abraham Amaliba.

The NPP stalwart has called for an examination with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs.

To Chairman Wontumi, he is more learned than lawyer Amaliba, hence the call for the exam to prove it.

He made the claims in an interview on his Kumasi-based Wontumi TV though his reasons are not known.

“I’m not sure Amaliba is the most learned in Ghana. As for Amaliba, I know I am more learned than him. If you like, organise an exam competition for us and let’s see who is more learned,” he claimed.

Watch the video below: