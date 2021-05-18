A twerking video of lawyer and entrepreneur Sandra Ankobia has popped up as she celebrates her birthday.

She turned 38 today, Tuesday, May 18, and her friends have gone into the depth of their galleries to post memorable pictures to tease her.

This is what actress Yvonne Okoro intended when she posted a video of Miss Ankobia twerking her heart out during Roseline Okoro’s bridal shower.

She pleased the crowd which cheered her on as she dances energetically to Davido’s Risky.

After her slow grind, a charged madam Ankobia ‘shook what her mama gave her’ totally blowing Miss Okoro off her feet.

Watch video below: