A new video of Sandra Ankobiah, a celebrated law practitioner and socialite which has popped up on social media, has sparked rumours that she may be expecting her first child soon.

In the video, Miss Aankobiah was seen in a maternity-like white dress with a parrot design on it as she gave a 360 pose for the camera.

The video shared on Instagram by aba_the_great1 captured the fashion enthusiast who is known for her flat tummy looking all bloated up in the dress.

Some elated fans congratulated her on an unconfirmed rumour while others who have been left speechless have reacted with love emojis.

Watch the video below: