NDC New Jersey charged to double up efforts to win power in 2024

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Women’s Organiser has charged its Diaspora members to double up their efforts towards supporting the party’s campaign to win the 2024 elections.

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw said the party needs everyone on board to “wrestle power from the current corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) to restore the dignity of Ghana back to the International Community.”

The former Deputy Agric Minister said this at the launch of a fundraising dinner organised by the New Jersey branch of the NDC at Newark in the United States.

She said the diasporan NDC members are “very important and are recognised as major stakeholders and must, therefore, foster unity among themselves to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the party and Ghana at large.”

The former Tano South MP urged diasporans to “propose suggestions and make decisions that will benefit the NDC and also defend the party everywhere at all levels both locally and Internationally.”

She appealed to all members of the NDC to think beyond personalities and focus on working hard for the party to win power from “the corrupt Akufo-Addo government that has put Ghana’s economy and well-being in limbo.

“Ghana’s economy is now in shambles and the situation is getting worse daily. Ghana has now become a country where when you contribute Susu (savings), you lose your money.”

Dr Hanna Bissiw said the NDC is doing all it can to improve its 137 MPs in the upcoming elections to dominate the legislature.

She, therefore, appealed to the diasporan members to adopt and support some constituencies which are handicapped with resources so this dream is achieved.

“Elections are won at the grassroots level and so as a party, we must support our grassroots base to defend our interest at the polling level where elections are won,” she added.

According to her, the NPP has started making lofty promises again forgetting that the electorate are waiting to kick the party out of power for failing to honour the lofty promises they made in 2016 and 2020.

Dr Bissiw said those promises are still “hanging on their necks”.

The NDC National Women’s Organiser alleged that “desperate NPP are trying all means to rig the 2024 elections and this would be resisted by the NDC at all levels of the electioneering process.”

Moses Oklu, Vice Chairman of the NDC USA Chapter said the economy of Ghana is in comatose emphasising the role diasporans have to play to save Ghana’s economy.

He charged diasporans to double up their efforts so the party wins power to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and promote development.