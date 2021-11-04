The latest video of actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has elicited the comments of colleague Yvonne Okoro’s father.

Madam Ankobiah has shared a video looking so dashing and admiring her beautiful hair.

Her dress is without sleeves and has been designed in a way that her neck is laid bare.

Yvonne Okoro commented on the video and revealed that her father was asking why Miss Ankobiah did not wear her dress.

ALSO READ:

The actress also asked the lawyer to call her dad herself to explain the situation to him: yvonneokoro: “Ok u look nice, pls my dad said why are you not wearing your dress? Call him and explain.. regards management.”

Sandra responded and said she missed Okoro’s father, indicating how respectful she is to the opinions of others, especially older people: