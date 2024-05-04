A former Director of Legal Affairs and Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has expressed dissatisfaction with the developments regarding the stolen $1 million belonging to former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to him, “what is happening [is] a clear indication of cover-up” by the government.

His comment comes after the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against initiating money laundering investigations into the dealings of the former Sanitation Minister.

The Attorney General’s office emphasised that the key to pursuing money laundering investigations is the capacity to prove that financial gains were obtained from criminal proceeds arising from unlawful activity.

The Attorney General also advised against EOCO investigating the source of Cecilia Dapaah’s funds on the basis that the CID had been tasked to take charge of that aspect of the case.

But speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 4, Mr. Amaliba alleged that ever since the ruling government came into office, the Attorney-General and other state institutions have consistently protected individuals connected to the government whenever they are in conflict with the law.

“We have the galamsey matters by Professor Frimpong Boateng and their chairman of the Ashanti region – all these matters are still with the Police, what are they doing about it?” he questioned.

He emphasised that the Attorney-General has not been able to get to the bottom of these matters, stating, “Already, the President cleared the woman [Cecilia Dapaah].

“The President said that he was sure that her innocence will be established at a point where no investigations were conducted,” he added.

Mr Amaliba questioned why the President would also prejudice the work of state institutions.

