A Cape Coast High Court hearing the Assin North Member of Parliament’s (MP) dual citizenship case, has dismissed allegations by the lawyer for Assin North MP, Abraham Amaliba, that he’s made comments that suggest he’s predetermined the matter before him.

Mr Amaliba filed application before the court for the judge to recuse himself because of the comment the judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, is alleged to have made in a previous sitting.

This was strongly rejected by the judge who says there’s no record to prove the said allegations of bias against him neither did any comment like that come from him.

The Assin North MP has been dragged to court over his qualification when he filed to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.