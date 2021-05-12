Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has told an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Emmanuel Essandor that she has settled all outstanding debts she owes to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The owner of a satellite television channel, Thunder TV, was arrested after the station was found to be operating illegally.

She pleaded not guilty to charges and was granted a GHc500,000 self-recognizance bail.

As part of her bail conditions, she was to deposit her passport at the registry of the court.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, May 12, the accused told the court that she has paid two-year fees in advance after settling the previous debts.

But, the prosecution, led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong, said they were not aware of the payment.

To this end, the court has ordered the Prosecution to file their disclosures in two weeks and have same served on the accused person.

The case has been adjourned to May 26, 2021.

Charges

She has been charged with offences of Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960.

She has also been charged under, section 110 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, Act 772.

Background

The arrest of Nana Agradaa follows a raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on the premises of the satellite television stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV for illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Her arrest was confirmed by Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a post.

“At about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

“The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises.

“Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations. “The influx of unregulated television stations on air has led to the promotion of certain content which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others. As such, efforts are underway to rid the system of this canker and reduce overcrowding on Ghana’s airwaves.”