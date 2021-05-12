The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana will play two friendlies during the international window in June.

The West African country was billed to play Ethiopia on 4th June and play South Africa four days later in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the qualifiers have been postponed to September by Caf due to Covid-19.

The qualifying fixtures will now be honoured on September 4 and 9 in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.

The two friendly games come as replacements for the qualifiers that has been postponed.

READ ALSO

In order to keep the Black Stars team in shape, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has booked games with two countries whose identities are to be officially announced together with the squad by head coach CK Akonnor at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A GFA announcement read:

“Head Coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, will address the media on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association.

“Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for two friendly matches that have been lined up for the team in the June International window.

“The friendly matches replace the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that got postponed last week.

“Coach Akonnor and his technical team will use the games to further assess players ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.”