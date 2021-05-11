Born-again fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit was to receive Allah’s blessings from the Chief Imam as she begins her new endeavours as an evangelist.

She was in the company of her husband, Pastor Oduro Koranteng and a few others.

In accordance with the Islam tradition and customs, Agradaa covered her head with a hijab and reverently knelt before the Chief Imam with her hands opened for prayers.

Chief Imam and Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, at a press conference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, denounced idolatry to take up a new role as an evangelist.

She now wants to be addressed as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng, having fulfilled Christian requirements including baptism.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video captioned: I’m blessed forever in Jesus name 🤣🤣🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏.

